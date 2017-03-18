Mamata Banerjee jumps into EVM row, wants an all-party meeting

New Delhi, March 18: Amid the allegations of tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the recent Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Election Commission of India ((ECI) should convene an all-party meet to discuss the issue.

“Whether one would accept or not is absolutely their choice. But the Election Commission may call for an all-party meeting. Let it be discussed,” said Mamata Banerjee.

Asked whether she would favour a probe into the charges of tampering of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), she said,” I have seen the Election Commissioner’s version that there is nothing. But I have also gone through a video tape of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy saying these Electronic Voting Machines can tamper.”

Mamata Banerjee showed reporters the Subramanian Swamy’s video clippings and his views on the feasibility of tampering Electronic Voting Machines.

In the video clippings, Subramanian Swamy is seen saying that the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) were made in Japan but ballot papers were used even there during elections because the machines can tamper.

Even countries like the United States and Germany are using ballot papers instead of Electronic Voting Machines, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was heard saying in the in the video footage.

Describing Subramanian Swamy as “very strong legally,” Mamata Banerjee said, “What he (Subramanian Swamy) has said is not wrong… he has not said anything bad… I have not said anything but I think there can be an investigation in this.”

Earlier Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati had alleged large-scale tampering in Electronic Voting Machines soon after Uttar Pradesh Assembly election results were announced on March 11, a charge that was echoed by Arvind Kejriwal who added that this explained why the AAP had received fewer votes in some seats than the strength of the party’s volunteers.