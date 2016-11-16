Mamata Banerjee leads march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to oppose demonetisation

New Delhi, Nov 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee leads an almost-united opposition to knock on President Pranab Mukherjee’s door to protest the demonetisation woes. The NC and BJP ally Shiv Sena joined Mamata Banerjee today marching towards Rashtrapati Bhavan. They will be presenting a two-page memorandum to the President on how the move has caused immense hardships to the common people.

The main opposition party — the Congress — refused to play ball, insisting on exhausting other options available in a Parliamentary democracy. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal however decided to sit it out.

A meeting of Opposition leaders, convened by Congress veteran Ghulam Nabi Azad to thrash out a “joint strategy’ to corner the Narendra Modi-led government, decided to raise the issue in Parliament first, at its Winter Session today.

“There was a feeling that we should not meet the President on the very first day,” Azad, Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha, told reporters after the meeting of Opposition parties, which was attended by representatives of the Trinamool Congress, BSP, SP, CPM, JD(U), CPI, RJD, JMM, NCP, DMK and RSP.