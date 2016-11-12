Mamata Banerjee pens Bengali poem to slam Narendra Modi’s decision to scrap banknotes

Kolkata, Nov 12: Renewing her attack on the Modi government for demonetisation of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today demanded withdrawal of this “black” political decision saying it is against the common people.

“Withdraw this ‘black’ political decision which is anti-commoner. Markets across India ruined, purchasing power crashing, people pained,” she tweeted.

She also posted a 32-line Bengali poem on the move.

Banerjee hit out at an unnamed ruler an apparent reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who announced the dramatic move Tuesday evening.

The Trinamool chief calls the ruler an autocrat and asked whether he is deaf to the agony of the workers who are suffering as a direct outcome of his decision.

Be ready for a triple talaq from those who lost all following your decision, she writes in the last two lines that appear to be a warning for the BJP ahead of crucial assembly polls next year.