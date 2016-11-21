Mamata Banerjee says she would hit the streets in Delhi and visit other states on note ban issue

Kolkata, Nov 21: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was threatening other parties raising voices against demonetisation and said she would hit the streets of Delhi tomorrow to protest against the Centre’s move which caused immense hardship to the people.

“The Prime Minister is threatening other parties who are raising their voices on demonetisation. PM should be sober. PM should behave like a PM. If necessary, he should convene an all-party meeting on the issue,” Ms. Banerjee told a press conference at the state secretariat.

“There is no ego fight. There should be a plan of action on demonetisation. My humble submission is that let us work together to solve the issue. The people are suffering,” the Trinamool Congress supremo said.

Claiming that some political parties were unable to raise their voices because the “PM is threatening them”, she said, “But I will not be cowed down. I will continue to protest. He can put me in jail. He (Modi) is even threatening his own party.”

Mr. Modi at a rally in Agra yesterday said that political leaders behind multi-crore chit fund scams were attacking him because they had been hit hard by demonetisation, indirectly referring to Mamata Banerjee.

Alleging that there was a ‘scam’ behind this move, she said, “There must be some hidden agenda. What is the hidden agenda? Let them bring it to the public domain,” she said.

Ms. Banerjee said that she would hit the streets in Delhi on Tuesday and visit other states also on this issue.

“I will be in Delhi on November 23,24 and in Lucknow on November 29. I will also go to Bihar and Punjab,” she announced.

“This is not a political issue. We are speaking on behalf of commoners. Markets are closed. Small traders are hit,” she remarked and said “I have no personal interest. I am doing this for the sake of the people of the country“.

She said that she was not alone in her fight and added at least three other parties had gone with her to the President.

“I will request all (opposition) political parties to be with the people”, she said.

The Chief Minister said that the Centre is allowing demonetised notes in various sectors like railways, aviation, petroleum, etc. but not for state government sectors.