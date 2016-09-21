Mamata Banerjee urges people to work for peace On the eve of United Nation’s International Day of Peace

Kolkata, Sep 21 : On the United Nation’s International Day of Peace, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee today urged people to work together for peace in their homes, in the neighbourhood and for global harmony.

“Today is the UN International Day of Peace. Let us work together for peace in our homes, peace in our neighbourhood, peace in the world,” Banerjee tweeted.

“My heartiest greetings and best wishes to all,” her tweet read.

The International Day of Peace is observed every year around the world on this day.

The UN General Assembly had declared September 21 as a day devoted to strengthening the ideals of peace, both within and among all nations and people.