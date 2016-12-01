Mamata Banerjee’s plane being denied landing in Kolkata: TMC raises protest in Parliament

New Delhi,Dec 01: The Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) stayed a vociferous protest in Parliament on Thursday over IndiGo flight carrying West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee being made to circle over Kolkata airport for 30 minutes while being short on fuel.

Trinamool Congress leader Sudip Bandyopadhyay told ANI, “It could have been at its extreme level. Today, when Union Minister Ananth Kumar telephoned me in the morning at about 7:30 a.m., then, I told him that Mamata Banerjee’s aircraft was close to crashing yesterday. I told Ananth Kumar in detail that all other issues will be discussed later, but this issue I will take it up in the parliament today and a proper investigation is of utmost necessity. Today, I am going to attend the opposition parties meeting, where we will also raise this issue, and in the evening, when we will meet the honorable president, there we will report on this incident. We want to have proper security arrangements. All parties should ask for a proper investigation in the matter,”

Bandyopadhyay further said that when Mamata Banerjee’s aircraft reached Kolkata from Patna on the Indigo airlines, it was not granted space for landing, as some other aircrafts where there. After 20 minutes, the pilot sent signal to the traffic control informing about fuel shortage and requested for emergency landing, but was not allowed.

“Ultimately, when the aircraft was allowed to land, then it was visible in and around, that fire brigade, ambulances…all were there, which normally takes place when any apprehension of an accident exists,” Bandyopadhyay added.

(ANI)