Mamata did not keep her promises after becoming chief minister : Rahul Gandhi

Raghunathgunj(WB), Apr 18: Criticising Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi today said that she did not keep her promises after becoming chief minister which prompted Congress to fight against her in the Assembly election.

“Five years back Congress had supported TMC as Mamataji promised to bring paribartan (change), usher in development, give employment to the youth and improve law and order.

But a day after becoming chief minister, Mamataji had changed and forgot the promises made to Congress and the people of the state”, he said during an election meeting here.

“Mamataji had promised to set up factories and provide jobs to the youth who are going to other states. But no factories were set up. So we did not support her. We are fighting to defeat her”, he said.

He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given ‘Make in India’ slogan and said that the youth will get employment.

“The people have voted him but no employment was given to the youth. Mamataji also promised to give employment to 70 lakh people but nothing has been done”, he said and asked the crowd “Is there a single person who got jobs”?

Gandhi also charged that both Modi and Mamata did not do anything for the farmers.

Referring to the Congress-Left alliance, Gandhi said, “When our alliance government will come after the election, it will take action against those who indulged in corruption, who were involved in Saradha scam. It will also give employment to the people and help the bidi workers”, he said.