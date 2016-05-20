Mamata meets governor to stake claim

Kolkata, May 20 (IANS) Elected unanimously as the leader of Trinamool Congress legislature party, Mamata Banerjee on Friday met West Bengal Governor Keshari Nath Tripathi to stake claim to form the new government.

A day after the Trinamool stormed back to power with 211 seats in the 294-member assembly, the victorious members congregated at Banerjee’s residence at city’s Kalighat where she was elected as the leader of the party.

She later went to Raj Bhavan to stake claim for the new government which will sworn in on May 27.