Mamata Says will bring adjournment motion against Demonetisation

New Delhi, Nov 16 : Trinamool Congress supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said her party will seek to move an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha over the problems faced by people following the demonetisation move.

Talking to reporters outside Rashtrapati Bhavan after leading a delegation of some opposition party leaders to meet President Pranab Mukherjee, Banerjee said her party was for tackling black money and accused the central government of implementing the demonetisation move without proper planning.

“We will bring an adjournment motion in the Lok Sabha on Thursday (against demonetisation),” she said.

The Trinamool Congress had on Wednesday organised a march to Rashtrapati Bhavan to protest the government’s demonetisation decision.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Wednesday after condoling the death of sitting MP from Cooch Behar Renuka Sinha. The Rajya Sabha has taken up discussion on demonetisation.

The Trinamool has demanded reversal of the demonetisation decision, saying it has caused immense hardship to people as they are being forced to stand in long queues outside banks and ATMs.

The government had announced on November 8 that it was demonetising Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes to tackle the problem of black money.

