Mamata to move Apex Court over Narada sting videos

Kolkata, March 17: The Calcutta High Court directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the sting operation carried out by Narada News. In a reaction to this, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said she will appeal against the court order in a “higher judiciary”.

Addressing the media here, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief said, “I will not comment on this, we will move to higher judiciary.”

In a move to save her ministers, Mamata Banerjee said, that Everyone knows that the sting video is published from the Bharatiya Janata Party office.

Earlier in the day, Mamta Banerjee suffered a huge setback as the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI probe into bribery allegations against top TMC parliamentarians and ministers.

Earlier in April 2016, the court had formed a three-member committee to probe the controversial tapes.

Narada News, led by its editor-in-chief Matthew Samuel, had released three sets of videos of its sting operation, where top TMC leaders were allegedly seen taking money from journalists posing as businessmen.

The ruling party had rejected the tapes as ‘doctored’ and said the ‘dirty tricks departments’ of its political opponents were behind the ‘smear’ campaign. (ANI)