Mamata’s fire Against Centre; Soldiers deployed at two toll plazas without telling us

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said the Election Commission of India ((ECI) should convene an all-party meet to discuss the issue

Kolkata, Dec 1 :  West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Union government of “deploying the army” along two highway toll plazas while keeping the state governmnt “in the dark”.

Banerjee, also supremo of the ruling Trinamool Congress, said the state Chief Secretary was writing to the central government and she will approach President Pranab Mukherjee to seek clarification over the alleged deployment of the army at the Dankuni and Palsit toll plazas on National Highway 2 (connecting Delhi and Kolkata).

“Army has been deployed in the state without informing the state government. This is unacceptable. We do not know anything about it. It has never happened,” she told the media here.

“We want details. Federal structure has been disrupted and democracy twisted. Has Emergency been declared? We had no information,” she added.

