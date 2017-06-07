Man allegedly stabbed to death by two persons after he stopped them from using drugs inside a public toilet in outer Delhi’s Nangloi

New Delhi, June7:A man was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons after he stopped them from using drugs inside a public toilet in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Wednesday, police said.

Rahul, in his 20s, owned a toilet complex in Punjabi Market and was a resident of Mundka.

When he arrived there, he found three to four men taking drugs. His mother had also been thrashed by them for objecting earlier.