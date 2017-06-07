Man allegedly stabbed to death by two persons after he stopped them from using drugs inside a public toilet in outer Delhi’s Nangloi
New Delhi, June7:A man was allegedly stabbed to death by two persons after he stopped them from using drugs inside a public toilet in outer Delhi’s Nangloi on Wednesday, police said.
Rahul, in his 20s, owned a toilet complex in Punjabi Market and was a resident of Mundka.
When he arrived there, he found three to four men taking drugs. His mother had also been thrashed by them for objecting earlier.
Rahul asked them to leave immediately. The men left but later returned to avenge the insult. According to police, they stabbed Rahul multiple times and when his mother tried to intervene, they thrashed her again.
Hearing the commotion, locals rushed to the spot. The attackers fled while Rahul was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival, they added.
The two accused have been apprehended and the weapon of offence – a Buttandar knife – has been recovered.
A similar case took place in Delhi on 27 May. An e-rickshaw driver was beaten to death by nearly a dozen men after he had objected to them urinating in public outside GTB Nagar Metro station in northwest Delhi. Two persons were arrested in connection with that case