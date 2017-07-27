Man arrested for abandoning his stillborn baby , fed to stray dogs, near Mandya hospital

Mandya,July27:A man was arrested for abandoning his stillborn baby on the premises of the Mandya Institute of Medical Sciences (MIMS) hospital here on Wednesday.

The incident came to light when people saw stray dogs feed on the baby on the premises of the hospital. The police have arrested the baby’s father Samiulla.

The baby was taken to the hospital where doctors declared it brought dead. According to the police, Samiulla’s wife Rizwana delivered the baby through caesarean surgery, but it was stillborn. The hospital authorities handed over the baby to Samiulla, who dumped it on the hospital premises. Upon enquiry, Samiulla confirmed it was his baby and confessed to have thrown it off near the blood bank, instead of performing the last rites.

Rizwana, a resident of Koppa in Maddur taluk, who was eight months pregnant, was admitted to the hospital by Samiulla on Tuesday after she experienced labour pain. Doctors performed the surgery at 4.15 pm, but the baby was stillborn.

The stillborn baby was the fourth child of Samiulla and Rizwana. The couple have one son, but their other three children were stillborn, Rizwana’s relatives said.