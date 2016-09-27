Man arrested for assaulting two cops during vehicle checking in Mumbai

Mumbai, Sep 27: The police today arrested a 33-year old man here for allegedly assaulting two officers during a checking of vehicles (naka-bandi). Deepakkumar Banwarilal, the accused, was on his way home in the wee hours today when the police stopped his car (rpt) his car in south Mumbais Cuff Parade area.

He allegedly began to abuse the policemen and assaulted inspector Raosaheb Vaidya and constable Dashrath Awhad.

The police found that he was also drunk at the time. The police were conducting a vehicle checking following the high alert issued after some suspicious persons were spotted at Uran Naval base near Mumbai.

Cuff Parade police have registered a case against Banwarilal for attacking a public servant and under other relevant IPC sections, said DCP Zone -1 Manojkumar Sharma.

Several incidents of policemen on duty being attacked have been reported in Mumbai and surrounding areas in the recent weeks. A traffic police official died in the city some days ago after he was attacked by two youths.