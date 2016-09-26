Man arrested for hacking of Pippa Middleton’s phone

London,Sept26:London police say they have arrested a 35-year-old man suspected of hacking the iCloud account of Pippa Middleton, the younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, and stealing 3,000 photographs.

The Sun newspaper said Saturday it was contacted by a purported hacker seeking to sell the images for a minimum of 50,000 pounds ($65,000). It said the seller communicated using the pseudonym “Crafty Cockney” on an encrypted messaging service and sent sample photos showing Middleton being fitted for a wedding dress in advance of her planned 2017 nuptials.

The Sun said the hacker also claimed to possess Middleton’s informal photos of sister Kate with her children, Princess Charlotte and Prince George, and naked images of her fianc?, James Matthews.

The Metropolitan Police says the man is being questioned in London.