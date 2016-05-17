Man arrested for posting PM’s morphed photo

Bengaluru, May 17 : A man has been arrested by Gangavati town police in Koppal district of north Karnataka for allegedly posting a morphed photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a social media site.

The photo showed Modi bowing to the feet of Telangana Legislative Assembly member Akbaruddin Owaisi from All-India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) party.

Owaisi, known for his inflammatory speeches, is the younger brother of Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.

Several BJP activists had complained about the post to police, following which one person, a resident of Gangavati in Koppal district, was arrested yesterday.

Police said he has been booked under section 153A of the Indian Penal Code (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence and language, and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony).

The accused had been remanded to judicial custody till May 18, officials added.