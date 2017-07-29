Man arrested for raping a mentally challenged girl in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jul 29: A man was today arrested for raping a mentally challenged girl in this summer capital, a police spokesperson said here this evening.
He said a complaint was lodged by the family of a girl, who is in her early 20s in Harwan police station in Srinagar on July 25.
In the complaint, he said the girl’s brother alleged that he did not know exactly what had happened with her, but the things she said pointed out that she was sexually assaulted.
He said on this information, the medical examination of the girl was carried out, report of which confirmed rape.
A case was registered and investigation was taken up, he said

