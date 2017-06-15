Man from Arunanchal Pradesh was shot dead late last night in area bordering Myanmar by Army in a case of  “mistaken identity”

Itanagar,June15:A 35-year-old man was shot dead late last night in Arunachal Pradesh bordering Myanmar by Army, which has called it a case of “mistaken identity”.

Thingtu Ngemu was shot dead while the troopers of 21 Para (Special Forces) were carrying out a counter insurgency operation in the state’s Changlang district bordering Myanmar late on Wednesday night.

“The Army troops had laid an ambush in this particular area based on hard intelligence with regards to movement of a group of Hardcore terrorists. It was during this time the individual who has got killed, came into the ambush and on being challenged he made very suspicious movements and rushed towards the ambush party, which forced them to open controlled fire resulting in the individual suffering fatal injury. It is a case of mistaken identity,” the army said in a statement issued today.

Counter insurgency operations have been intensified in the area since it is a transit route for both Ulfa (I) and NSCN-K terrorists.