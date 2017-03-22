Man Behind The Narada Sting Operation That Made Mamata Banerjee See Red

Kolkata, March 22: As the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the Narada case – which hosts made Bengal’s ruling party see red – got a green flag from the Supreme Court, the man who directed the sting operation for a news portal has gone under the scanner.

Questions have been raised about the thought processes of Mathew Samuel and his choice to discharge the tapes in March a year ago, just before Assembly races in the state, two years after he had shot them. Who financed the sting that gave away about 80 lakh rupees is as yet a hazy area.

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court declined to offer into the West Bengal government’s request and cancel the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) investigation concerning the case, which was requested by the Calcutta high court on 17 March. The apex court has given the agency one month’s a great opportunity to think of a report for the situation, in which leaders of Trinamool Congress (TMC) were seen purportedly tolerating gigantic wads of money from the correspondent acting like a man needing to set up an organization in West Bengal and looking for favors from the administration.

Mathew Samuel was a journalist with Tehelka when he directed the sting operation in 2014, just before the Lok Sabha elections. At the time, the proprietor of Tehelka was Trinamool official KD Singh.

Mathew Samuel has purportedly asserted that KD Singh requested the sting report.

He has likewise asserted that at the time, he had no clue that Singh was a legislator of the Trinamool Congress Party. He said he thought KD Singh had a place with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), a little however capable political Party from Jharkhand.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the case, is exploring Mathew Samuel’s claims too.

KD Singh, who was designated to Rajya Sabha by the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) in 2010, joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) a couple of months after the fact. The businessperson turned-legislator claims a private Jet and an entire scope of endeavors like ‘Republic of Chicken’, a prominent food products outlet, and a chit finance assembles called Alchemist.

Mathew Samuel, be that as it may, made the tapes public just in 2016, ahead of the Assembly elections, on a news portal he himself had set up, naradanews.com. There is no lucidity on why he picked that time to make them public.

Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has sought Mathew Samuel’s home in Delhi looking for papers and gear related to the sting operation.

Mathew Samuel, who was a week ago at a hospital at Kochi, recovering from surgery, revealed to us that he was collaborating with the investigation. He has likewise welcomed the Supreme Court order today.

However, KD Singh, the official of Trinamool Congress (TMC), was not accessible for comment.