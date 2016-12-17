Man booked for raping young law student in Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad, Dec 17: A man has been booked for allegedly raping a 23-year-old law student on the pretext of marrying her, police said today.

As per the complaint filed by the victim at Sahibabad police station, she met Naveen (28), a resident of Parvatiya colony in Faridabad, four years ago.

She alleged that the accused established physical relations with her and promised to marry her, but later backtracked from his promise, Assistant Superintendent of Police Anoop Kumar said.

The victim alleged that the accused also raped her, he said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of IPC against the accused and efforts are on trace him, police added