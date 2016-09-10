UP man carries pregnant daughter-in-law on shoulders to hospital before she dies

Lucknow,Sept10:Medical apathy continues to shock in Uttar Pradesh. In Mirzapur near Varanasi, a 70-year-old man was forced to carry his pregnant daughter-in-law on his shoulders from the district women’s hospital to a private hospital and back where she died, allegedly due to negligence of the doctors.

Kapur Chand Pandey claimed his daughter-in-law Anshu Pandey, a resident of Geruwa village, was rushed to the district women’s hospital early last Sunday. She was admitted to the emergency ward but none of the doctors attended on his daughter-in-law till 8am on Sunday despite her being in a critical condition. He then carried her on his shoulders to a private hospital around 100 metres away.

He said doctors at the private hospital examined her and said that the child in her womb was already dead. They referred her back to the district women’s hospital. He brought her to the district women hospital on his shoulders again where doctors operated on her and took the dead child out of her womb. But Anshu also died as an infection had spread across her body, Pandey claimed.

Pandey said that his daughter-in-law died because of the doctors’ negligence.

Chief medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Pandey denied any dereliction of duty by the doctors but said he would look into the matter.

In another incident in Kasganj district, the relatives of a 42-year-old man almost ended up carrying his body on a motorcycle because the driver of the government-run ambulance at Kasganj district hospital allegedly asked for a bribe of Rs 1500.

The relatives claimed that they had to place body placed between the driver and the pillion rider before a few people came forward and arranged for a private ambulance. The driver was paid Rs 500 and the body was eventually shifted in the ambulance to the village.

The incident took place in Soron area of Kasganj district on Tuesday but the issue came to light only on Friday.

Kasganj district magistrate K Vijendra Pandian denied the allegations.

“The matter happened on Tuesday. An enquiry was conducted at CMO level and the allegations were found to be baseless,” said DM.

Pandian claimed the CMO’s investigation found that the relatives had never asked for an ambulance to carry the body.

But Pappu, a relative of the deceased said the 42-year-old Raees Pal said, “The patient was declared dead on arrival by doctors at the district hospital in Kasganj. We asked the driver of the ambulance at the district hospital to carry the body back to our village but the driver demanded Rs 1500 as bribe which we were unable to pay.”