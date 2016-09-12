Man chops off wife’s head in front of kids, puts it outside a temple in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district

Tirunelveli, September 12: A man in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district chopped off his wife’s head in front of their three children following an argument.

The incident happened when the woman was cooking for the family while the children were doing their homework.

According to a report, the accused Muthuraj, who is a daily wage labourer, used to come home drunk and quarrel with his wife Jamuna, who was also a daily wage labourer. Later, the accused stopped going for work and the responsibility of bringing up their two daughters and a son came on Jamuna, reports deccanchronicle.com.

While Jamuna was struggling to make both ends meets, Muthuraj used to pester her for money to consume liquor. According to police, a similar dispute broke out between the two and the verbal spat turned ugly, following which Muthuraj hacked his wife using a sickle. Then he chopped off her head, went to a nearby temple and placed it there.

Later, Muthuraj went to a police station and surrendered himself.