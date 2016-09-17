Man ‘chops off’ wife’s nose with knife and flees with it as her family fails to give him Rs. 50,000 dowry in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district

Lucknow, September 17: A man in Uttar Pradesh’s Shahjahanpur district allegedly chopped off his wife’s nose with a knife and ran away with it when her family failed to give him Rs 50,000 in dowry.

According to a report in Daily Mail, the incident took place on September 14, when the victim, Kamlesh Rathore, was cooking dinner at home. Her husband, Sanjeev Rathore, started screaming at her and demanded that she ask her father for the dowry amount.

Moments later, her in-laws grabbed her from behind and held her down, she claimed, and added, “And then out of nowhere I saw a knife and he chopped off my nose.”

“His last words were, ‘You’ll now be like this forever,” she alleged.

Sanjeev and his family members have been absconding ever since. Kamlesh’s brother claimed that Sanjeev gifted the chopped off nose to the gods at his temple.

Kamlesh, 25, and Sanjeev, 27, got married eight years ago and the victim alleged that her husband used to “harass” her “every day” since their marriage for not giving him Rs. 50,000.

“I repeatedly told him that my father is very poor and he cannot afford such an amount but he did not listen and used to threaten me that he’ll chop off my nose. He has beaten me for years. He’s used belts, slippers, sticks and has always tortured me,” she said.

“He used to accuse me of working as a prostitute and threatened to sell me. He was always drunk. During our eight years of marriage he was very harsh with me,” said Kamlesh, who has a six-year-old daughter with Sanjeev.

The Uttar Pradesh police have registered a case of dowry against Sanjeev, his mother, father, sister and brother.