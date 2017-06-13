Man detained for throwing bangles at Union minister Smriti Irani while she was addressing a function at Amreli town in Gujarat

June 13, 2017 | By :
Smriti Irani takes charge of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting following Naidu's resignation.

Ahmedabad, June13:A man was Tuesday detained by the police for throwing bangles at Union minister Smriti Irani while she was addressing a function at Amreli town in Gujarat.

The man, in his mid-20s, was identified as Ketan Kaswala, a resident of Mota Bhandaria village in Amreli district, the police said.

Top