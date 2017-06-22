Man who was filming a black bear wandering around some vans , as the bear got up on its hind legs and opened the van door with ease in Canada

Montreal,June22:A man who was filming a black bear wandering around some vans parked near the woods was surprised when the animal casually got into one of the vehicles. What was more startling was when it did so by simply opening the door with its paws.

The video was shot by Matt Peterson who runs a car service company in Canada’s British Columbia. He was sitting in one of the vans with his friends when he spotted the bear.

“He’s opened the door of your van,” a bewildered Matt told his friends as the bear got up on its hind legs and opened the van door with ease.

Adding to their disbelief, the bear got into the van and sat in the driver’s seat while scouring for food. It even honked the horn while sitting inside.

Matt then scared the bear by tapping on his van but the persistent bear did so only briefly before going back inside again.

Matt told The Mirror he was convinced the bear had done this before as it made it look so easy.

“He left no scratches or any traces of dirt in the van, as if he’s done it a couple of times before,” Matt said.

The animal spent about 12 minutes in the vehicle and left with just a bottle of water. Hard luck!