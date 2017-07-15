Man was forced to carry the body of his 9-year-old granddaughter who died allegedly after being denied treatment at Delhi Civil hospital

NewDelhi,July15:A man was forced to carry the body of his 9-year-old granddaughter who died allegedly after being denied treatment at the Civil hospital here and no ambulance was provided to them by the hospital administration.

According to a police spokesperson, the grandfather of Lakshmi, who had fever for the last two days, this morning brought her to Badshah Khan hospital here but doctors allegedly refused to treat her and later she died.

After her death, the doctors asked the man to take the body home but no ambulance was provided by the hospital authorities, he said.

Having no money, the man could not to hire a private ambulance and started walking towards his home carrying his granddaughter’s body on his shoulder, the spokesperson said.

Following intervention by some local media persons, a private ambulance was arranged and her body was sent home.

The man had earlier taken the girl to a private hospital but due to lack of money she did not receive any treatment there, the police spokesperson added.

The latest incident has at a time when the state’s BJP government is facing condemnation for its focus on pushing the Hindutva agenda.

Not too long ago, a teenager, Junaid Khan, was publicly lynched to death as his attackers stabbed him multiple times before throwing him out of the train.

Junaid was returning from Delhi after his Eid shopping.

Manohar Lal Khattar’s administration has struggled in establishing a robust law and order because of its alleged twisted priorities on promoting Hindutva agenda.