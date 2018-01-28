Man gets sucked into MRI machine, dies in 2 minutes

Mumbai, January 28: A man who accompanied a patient to Mumbai’s Nair hospital was sucked into an MRI machine which resulted in his immediate violent death on Saturday.

The shocking accident took place in a government hospital in Mumbai Central when 32-year-old Rajesh Maru accompanied his relative to the scanning room. Maru was holding the oxygen cylinder of his relative and helping the patient get into the scanning machine when he accidentally got sucked in due to the strong magnetic force of the MRI machine.

An FIR was registered at Agripada police station the under Section 304 of IPC against the Nair hospital where the tragic incident took place.

Rajesh Maru’ s relative Naranbhai Jitiya said he was shocked by the carelessness of hospital’s doctors, and technicians. He said that no security guard or technician was present in the scanning room to advice them not carry oxygen cylinder to MRI room. He added that it was the duty of the doctors and technicians to tell relatives what precautions to take.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced a compensation of Rs. 5 lakhs for family of the victim.

The hospital authorities have also handed over the CCTV footage of the incident to the police.

The family members along with local people and BJP MLA MP Lodha have also staged a protest inside hospital dean’s cabin

Update..

The three accused in the death of a man at Nair Hospital here have been arrested.

The three were detained earlier this morning.

An FIR was registered against the hospital’s doctor Siddhant Shah, ward boy Vitthal Chavan and one lady ward attendant Sunita Surve under Section 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The hospital authorities have also handed over the CCTV footage of the incident to the police.

Meanwhile, Maru’s relative blamed the hospital authorities’ negligence for his death.