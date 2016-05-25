Man held for killing software employee in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 25: A man was today arrested for allegedly murdering a 26-year-old software professional here with whom he had befriended recently, police said.

V Hashmi, who had joined his duty with an IT giant at Nanakramguda area here few days ago was found murdered near a railway under-bridge late last night and during course of investigation, Gachibowli Police nabbed one Naresh Reddy, who during interrogation confessed of killing Hashmi, Inspector J Ramesh said.

Hashmi, a native of Mahabubnagar district in Telangana, had been staying in a rented accommodation in Balkampet here and Naresh Reddy, an electrician, too, was staying in a adjoining room and both had become friends around 20 days ago, police said.

“Yesterday, Reddy and Hashmi went towards Hitech city where the accused asked the victim to give some money. Both had an argument over the matter and Hashmi fell down on the ground when Reddy allegedly hit him with a boulder resulting in his death. Later, he fled from the spot after taking away Hashmi’s wallet, gold chain and bike ,” the Inspector said based on preliminary investigation.

Reddy was arrested after questioning and a case under section 302 (murder) of IPC was registered, police said, adding investigations are underway.