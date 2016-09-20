Man held for throwing ink at Delhi’s Deputy CM Manish Sisodia outside Raj Niwas

NewDelhi,Sept20:A 39-year-old man was arrested for throwing ink at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the residence of Lieutenant Governor Najeeb Jung Monday. The accused was disgruntled over Sisodia’s visit to foreign countries when the capital is grappling with an outbreak of vector-borne diseases. Right after the incident, Sisodia blamed the BJP and the Congress for their “dirty politics”.

The incident took place Monday morning while Sisodia was briefing the media about his meeting with Jung outside the LG’s house. The man, identified as Brijesh Chand Shukla, suddenly threw ink at the minister.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (north) Madhur Verma told The Indian Express that Shukla was apprehended from the spot by police personnel deployed outside the LG’s residence. “He has been booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace),” said the DCP.

According to police, Shukla is the president of the Swaraj Janata Party and a social activist.

Asked why he threw ink at Sisodia, Shukla said he was unhappy with the minister for visiting foreign countries while Delhi is reeling under an outbreak of dengue and chikungunya. Sources said he told police the same during questioning.

Unfazed by the attack, Sisodia reached into his car and grabbed a handkerchief to wipe his hands. “The BJP and Congress have nothing to with the people of Delhi. They only play ink politics,” he said.

He added that the AAP government was working hard to improve health and education, while the BJP-run MCDs and the Congress which was in power for years had ruined the city’s health and education facilities.

The opposition, meanwhile, condemned the ink attack on Sisodia and said such undemocratic ways of protest has no place in a democracy.

However, the BJP held the AAP government “responsible” for the attack and said such a situation has arisen due their “negligence” and “insensitivity” towards the problems of the public following the spurt in cases of dengue and chikungunya.

Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay said, “BJP condemns the ink-throwing incident on the Deputy CM. We believe that in democracy, there is no such way to protest, like throwing ink or shoe and slapping leaders.. Unfortunately it is Kejriwal’s party which gave political approval when it made Jarnail Singh an MLA (who hurled shoe at P Chidambaram). Now it is facing the same.”

Delhi Congress chief Ajay Maken termed the ink attack “highly condemnable”.