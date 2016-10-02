Man held with fake coins in Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) A man was arrested here and fake Indian coins of the face value of Rs. 40,000 seized from his possession, an officer said.

Police nabbed Naresh Kumar near Rohini, while he was carrying two plastic bags having 20 packets each of counterfeit coins in his car.

Following Kumar’s interrogation, the police raided a factory in Bawana Industrial area where the counterfeit coins were being minted and seized huge quantity of raw materials.

“Kumar who runs a car accessories shop, got in contact with two people who minted the fake coins and started circulating them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police M.N. Tiwari, adding that police are on the lookout for other members of the gang.

–IANS

