Man hurls shoe at Rahul, says Cong VP’s ‘roadshow is useless’

Sitapur, Sep 26: A shoe was today hurled at Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi during his roadshow at Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh.

Hariom Sharma, a resident of Shastri Nagar locality, flung his shoe from a distance at Rahul at Transport Crossing, from where the roadshow started.

However, the shoe did not hit him.

The youth was immediately detained by the police and taken to the city police station. The youth was heard saying “roadshow is useless”, according to an eyewitness. Prima facie, the youth has no political links, police said. The matter was being probed.

Shoes have been hurled at former PM Manmohan Singh, P Chidambaram, Kanhaiya Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Jitan Ram Manjhi.