Man in Jamshedpur shocked to receive an electricity bill of Rs. 38 billion

Jamshedpur,August14: man in Jamshedpur was in for a shock when he received an electricity bill of Rs. 38 billion on Sunday.

BR Guha was handed the non-payment of the bill by the Jharkhand Electricity Board, following which, electricity was disconnected from his home.

“It came as a surprise to us. We didn’t anticipate this. We have a house of 3 rooms. We use three fans, three tubelights and a TV at times. How can we have such a huge bill,” said Guha.

Reacting to the bill, Guha’s daughter Ratna Biswas said, “My mother is a sugar patient and my father has pressure. It was only after our neighbors intervened that we were able to do anything.”

A complaint has been lodged against the Board and matters are being looked into.