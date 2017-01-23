Man from Maharajganj was arrested by police for ransom call made to missing JNU student’s, Najeeb Ahmed family

GORAKHPUR,Jan 23: A man from Maharajganj was arrested by Delhi Police crime branch in connection with a ransom call made to the missing Jawaharlal Nehru University student’s, Najeeb Ahmed, family on Saturday evening.

 The police recovered the SIM card used to call Najeeb’s relatives for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh. He was taken to New Delhi for interrogation, the same day as he was arrested.
As per police reports, the youth was identified as Shamim and is a resident of Civil Lines, Maharajganj district. Shamim, a BA (IInd) year student, has a a murder case pending against him in Kotwali police station in Maharajganj. However his father Shahabuddin, a tailor by profession, alleged that there was a conspiracy against his son. “I agree that there is a murder case pending against my son but he was a minor then and after the incident I have been keeping an eye on him. He only focuses on his studies now and rarely goes out,” Shahabuddin told news media
After three months of Najeeb’s disappearance, his family received a ransom call of Rs 20 lakh for his release. The Delhi police traced the call to Maharajganj district
