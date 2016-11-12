Man who predicted Trump would win has another prediction: He’ll be impeached

Washington, Nov 12: Few prognosticators predicted a Donald Trump victory ahead of Tuesday night. Polls showed Hillary Clinton comfortably ahead, and much of America (chiefly the media) failed to anticipate the wave of pro-Trump support that propelled him to victory. But a Washington, DC-based professor insisted that Trump was lined up for a win — based on the idea that elections are primarily a reflection on the performance of the party in power.
Lichtman has made another call: that if elected, Trump would eventually be impeached by a Republican Congress that would prefer a President Mike Pence — someone whom establishment Republicans know and trust.
