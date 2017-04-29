Man was reportedly shot dead by his son in a jungle in the Kuchinda area during animal hunting

April 29, 2017

Bhubaneswar,April29: In a bizarre yet shocking incident, a man was reportedly shot dead by none other than his son in a jungle in the Kuchinda area of Sambalpur district this morning.

According to information, the ghastly incident has occurred in Kankadakhola jungle under Jamankira police station when the father-son duo had gone for animal hunting. The two quarrelled over some issue following which the son fired at his father from a close range, leading to his death on the spot.

The deceased was identified as Purna Chandra Jhankar. The police have reached the spot and seized the body, according to reports. The accused son has reportedly fled from the spot.

