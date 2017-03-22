Man scales wall of Benguluru women college hostel, steals lingerie left to dry

Bengaluru,March22:A man was caught on camera at night sneaking into the ladies hostel of Maharani’s Arts, Commerce and Management College for Women in Bengaluru and stealing girl’s innerwear that were left outside for drying.

The video shows the man, who is wearing women’s lingerie, walk around the laundry section of the campus before stealing.

Police have not been able to identify the man although he has been entering the hostel by jumping the compound wall for six months.

The college principal Dr Shantha kumari said the man is a “psycho” who jumps through the wall. She said the college has lodged a complaint over the incident in the police station.

“We had lodged a complaint in the police station and we have also brought it to the notice of our department… they are taking care of the matter. He is a psycho-minded youth, he simply jumps through the wall around midnight. We have CCTV cameras in all the necessary places,” she told ANI.

As proof, the hostel officials have handed over the CCTV footage to the police.