Man seriously injured by speeding Mercedes in south Delhi

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) Two days after a teenager was fatally hit by a speeding car, a 50-year-old man was critically injured in another hit-and-run case on Tuesday evening, again involving a speeding Mercedes Benz car.

The police said the accident took place around 5 p.m. near Moti Bagh Chowk when Dasrath Yadav was hit by the car while crossing a road.

“Yadav, a labourer living in Moti Bagh area, was crossing the road when hit by the Mercedes Benz coming from Vasant Vihar side. The accused driver sped away,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Chinmoy Biswal said.

“A case was registered against the unidentified driver. Yadav received multiple injuries and has been admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in a critical condition. He is unfit to give a statement,” Biswal said.

The car involved has been identified from its temporary number registered in Uttar Pradesh’s Noida and the police are looking for the accused driver, the officer said.

On Sunday night, 17-year-old Atul was crushed to death by a speeding Mercedes Benz in Paschim Vihar area. The accused driver is still untraced.

