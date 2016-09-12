Man stabs wife to death and tries to attempt suicide in Delhi

NewDelhi,Sept12:A 36-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death before attempting suicide at their residence in south-west Delhi’s Uttam Nagar on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as 36-year-old Suman.

According to the police, the accused, Prem, stabbed her using a kitchen knife following an argument.

While the post-mortem report is awaited, the police suspect that there are at least a dozen wounds on her body.

The police were informed by neighbours, who rushed outside upon hearing the woman scream.

“When the police reached the spot, they found Prem lying in pool of blood. He had slashed his wrist. Both were rushed to hospital, where Suman was declared brought dead,” said the officer.

During investigation, the police also found multiple stab injuries all over Prem’s body.

The couple has two boys aged 12 and eight. The accused had sent the children away before carrying out the crime, said a police officer.

Frequent spats

Nearly 15 into their marriage, the couple had frequent fights over Prem casting aspersions on Suman’s character. He would even accuse her of having an extra-marital affair.

A case under Sections 302 (murder) and 309 (attempted suicide) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Bindapur police station.