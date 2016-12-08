Man sucker punches kangaroo to save his dog in zoo

Taronga,Dec8:Everyone’s heard the saying that dogs are a man’s best friend but here’s one video which proves man is more than happy and ready to risk his life to reciprocate that friendship. A video, which has gone crazy viral, shows a man sucker punching a huge kangaroo in the face to save his dog. Since being shared on December 4, it has collected over 22 million views on YouTube and has been trending as well.

According to the descriptor on YouTube and various reports, the incident actually occurred in June earlier this year in New South Wales, Australia. A group of hunters were trying to catch a 100 kg wild boar to help fulfill the wish of a man suffering from cancer. The dogs were trained to sniff out the pigs but accidentally bumped into the kangaroo.

The video shows the dog struggling in the kangaroo’s headlock when his human intervened and save him. He can be seen walking up to the kangaroo and bam – punching him square in the face.

The man in the video was later identified as Greig Tonkins, who works as an elephant keeper at Taronga Western Plains Zoo.

Since being shared, the video has invoked mixed responses on social media, with some finding the video funny and several others expressing concern for the kangaroo.

“This video is funny,” said one commenter, not unlike several others. “I know that the kangaroo could have knocked him out but my heart sank when the kangaroo got hit, looked like he was gonna cry… I honestly had sympathy for him,” said another.

According to Mail Online, Mr Tonkins, 34, has also been receiving threats from animal activists and has been forced to seek police protection.

Taronga zoo was also forced to release an official statement on December 6. “Following the events of the last 48 hours in which Greig Tonkins, a Zoo Keeper at Taronga Western Plains Zoo, was seen on social media punching a Kangaroo following an attempt to free his dog from its hold, Taronga has been inundated with concern for Mr Tonkins as well as enquiries regarding Taronga’s position on the events.”

The statement said the zoo keeper would be retaining his job: “Mr Tonkins is an experienced Zoo keeper and during his six years at Taronga Western Plains Zoo has always followed Taronga’s best practice approach to animal care and welfare. We confirm that there is no suggestion of Mr Tonkins’ employment at Taronga Western Plains Zoo ending as a result of this event.”