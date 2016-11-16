Man suffers cardiac arrest in bank queue, another injured in fall

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) A 48-year-old man suffered a cardiac arrest and died while standing in queue for the third consecutive day to withdraw money from a bank here, while in a separate incident a man received injuries after he fell on a glass cabin due to the jostling inside a bank on Wednesday.

Saudu Rehman, 48, died due to cardiac arrest after he was unable to withdraw money from the last three days in Ballimaran area of Old Delhi.

Rehman, a resident of Ahata Hajjan Bi Rodgran area of Ballimaran, worked as computer designer. His shop was located in Chandini Chowk, where he designed cover pages of books and dairies.

According to Siraj, his younger brother, Rehman was depressed from the past week after the demonetisation of high value currency. He was unable to withdraw money from the Bank of India, Hamdard Dawakhana branch, for the past three days.

Rehman every night at around 3 a.m. would join a long queue at the bank but despite that could not withdraw money since sometimes the bank management shut the bank citing ‘non-availability of cash’, time out or other reasons, Siraj told IANS.

“Rehman was depressed for the last three days as he did not get money. On Tuesday late night, at around 3 a.m., he joined the queue outside the bank. At around 11.45 a.m. he called me saying that he was feeling ill and dizzy. We found some locals, helped him and took him to a nearby clinic where doctors suggested that we take him to hospital as his health was deteriorating,” Siraj said.

Rehman was taken to the Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital (LNJP). Doctor declared him dead due to heart attack after one and half hours treatment.

Rehman left behind his wife, three daughters and a son who also helped him in his shop. “We have not registered any case against the bank,” Siraj said.

In another incident, in West Delhi, a 30-year-old man who went to withdraw money from ICICI bank Naraina Vihar, lost his balance due to the jostling crowd and got injured after he fell on a glass cabin inside the bank.

The victim identified as Sultan, a resident of Uttam Nagar, went to the bank to withdraw some cash from his savings account at around 3.45 p.m., police said.

He fell on the glass cabin on account of heavy rush in the bank. He received injuries on his shoulders and head. He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. He was discharged after first aid, police said.

“The Police have registered a case against the bank management for criminal negligence in Naraina Police Station. Investigation is on,” Deputy Commissioner of Police, Surendra Kumar said.

–IANS

sp/rn