Man takes selfie to be hit by train, lands him in hospital

A man nearly died while taking a selfie video with a speeding train in the background in Hyderabad.

The man, who police identified as Shiva from Warangal, is seen standing right next to the railway tracks and pointing to an oncoming speeding train in the video. As the train draws up in line with him, Shiva is knocked down and the video ends with a thud as people are heard rushing towards him.

The incident occurred on Sunday near Bharat Nagar railway station on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

The disturbing video surfaced on Wednesday and was quickly shared on social media, with users describing the stunt as the “height of stupidity”.

#SelfieMania: A person taking #selfievideo posing in front of moving train suffer injuries after local train hit him, #Hyderabad, @NewIndianXpress pic.twitter.com/ma6sbNzKBY — Mouly Mareedu (@Mouli_TNIE) January 24, 2018

In the video someone is heard warning the man as the train comes closer. However, Shiva ignores it and is heard saying “one minute” before being hit by the train.

Shiva sustained injuries on his head and hands. He was admitted to a private hospital where his condition was said to be stable.