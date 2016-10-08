Man thrashed to death by co-workers over argument in UP milk dairy

Ghaziabad,Oct8: A 26-year-old man was thrashed to death allegedly by his co-workers at a milk dairy over some argument in Kusaliya village of Masuri police station area, police said.

“Two days ago, Manoj, an employee at a milk dairy, had allegedly scolded his two junior colleagues Tahir Beg and Ishtiyaq (both aged 18) for not providing cattle feed in time to the bovines,” Assistant Superintendent of Police Ashish Srivastav said.

Thereafter, the duo felt insulted and planned to take revenge from Manoj. Beg and Istiyaq allegedly assaulted Manoj with sticks last night, leading to his death

The body is in police custody and has been sent for postmortem. An FIR has been registered under section 302 (murder) of IPC upon complaint of deceased father’s Toshik Lal.

The accused have been arrested, the officer added.