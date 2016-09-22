Man throws woman off balcony, Police arrests Manju, accused Amit’s sister for her role in the incident 

New Delhi, September 22: A day after the police arrested a man for allegedly pushing a 21-year-old woman from the balcony of her house in outer Delhi’s Mangolpuri area “because she refused” his marriage proposal, they also arrested his elder sister for her role in the incident.

Manju, accused Amit’s sister, was arrested from her house in Uttam Nagar, a police officer said, adding it was found during investigation she had a hand in the incident. Amit is already under arrest, reports deccanchronicle.com.

He had allegedly wanted to threaten the woman into accepting his marriage proposal but she refused. Spurned, he allegedly pushed her from the balcony of her house in Avantika Enclave in a fit of rage.

He was accompanied by his two elder sisters and nephew when he had forcibly entered the woman ‘s house and fought with the woman and her family, police said.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment at Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital where her condition is said to be stable, they said.

Amit has been claiming the woman had borrowed Rs 1 lakh from him and wasn’t returning, police said.

He had apparently befriended the woman on Facebook around two years ago and the two got into a relationship, they said.

Amit kept pressurising the woman and her family for marriage but when her parents carried out a background check, they found he was unemployed.

“According to Amit, he had gone to recover his money from the girl and in order to shift the blame on him, she jumped off the balcony,” a police officer had said.

The girl’s family had lodged a complaint with the police before the incident alleging that Amit had threatened to create a scene in front of their house if they didn’t return the money, he said.