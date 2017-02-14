Man with toy gun holds RS member Kanimozhi’s mother and relative at gunpoint

CHENNAI, Feb14: Making light of the security cordon, a 30-year-old man scaled the wall of Rajya Sabha member Kanimozhi’s house in CIT Colony, Mylapore and held her mother Rajathiammal and a relative at ‘gunpoint’ on Monday.

The ‘gun’ turned out to be a toy pistol and police identified the intruder as Rajendra Prasad of Triplicane.

After the security personnel posted at the house overpowered the man and handed him over to a team of the Abhiramapuram police, Prasad said he had scaled the wall on Sunday evening and spent the night in the library of the huge residence.

Around 5pm on Monday, he emerged from his hiding place and climbed to the first floor where he found Malarvizhi, a relative of Kanimozhi. Waving his ‘pistol’ in the terrified woman’s face, he raised his voce and demanded that she give away the valuables.

Hearing the commotion, Rajathiammal came up to the first floor when Prasad pointed the gun at her also and demanded cash and jewellery. The elderly woman agreed and said they were stored in safe on the ground floor.

Prasad told her to get them immediately. Rajathiammal came down and alerted the guards outside the house.

They rushed in, overpowered Prasad and snatched his gun. Rajathiammal informed Kanimozhi who was in a meeting and she rushed home.

Prasad told police he was in desperate need of money as he was constructing a house. The work had stopped midway and his wife demanded that he complete the construction, he said. A native of Tirunelveli, Prasad had lived for ten years in a rented house in Triplicane before he decided to build one for himself.

He told investigators that he did not knew it was Kanimozhi’s house and that he targeted it as it was big.

“He scaled the wall and entered through the library door that had been left open. He had purchased the fake gun online a week ago,” said an investigating officer.