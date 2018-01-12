Man violates liquor law in Bihar: Sentenced to 10 yrs jail

Munger (Bihar), Jan 12: A court here today sentenced a man to 10 years imprisonment in connection with the seizure of ingredients for making country liquor from his house in Munger district.

Additional District and Sessions Judge Tribhuwan Nath held Vikas Yadav alias Gabbar guilty under provisions of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act 2016 and awarded him 10 years of imprisonment.

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 1 lakh on the man in default of which he would have to spend another six months in jail.

According to the FIR filed in the case, the police had seized 20 liters of mahua (a fruit used to make country liquor) from his house at Matadih village on August 5 last year.

The excise court had on December 15 awarded 10 years rigorous imprisonment to a 45-year-old woman in connection with the seizure of ‘mahua’ from her residence in the district.

The Nitish Kumar government last year had enacted a stringent anti-liquor law banning manufacture, bottling, distribution, transportation, accumulation, possession, purchase, sale or consumption of liquor in Bihar.

