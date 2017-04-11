Man walks into San Bernardino school ,shoots ex-wife and student,shoots himself in US

SAN BERNARDINO, California,April11: A man walked into his estranged wife’s elementary school classroom in San Bernardino and opened fire without saying a word, killing her and an 8-year-old student before shooting himself in a murder-suicide that spread panic across a city still recovering emotionally from a terror attack just 15 months ago.

A 9-year-old student also was critically wounded. He and the boy who died were behind their special-education teacher, Elaine Smith, 53, the target of the man she had married months earlier, police said.

The shooting left hundreds of distraught parents waiting for hours to reunite with their children.

Staffers knew Cedric Anderson, who had been estranged from his wife for about a month, and he got into the school by saying he had to drop something off for Smith, officials said.

“No one has come forward to say they saw this coming,” police Chief Jarrod Burguan told reporters.

In a series of tweets, San Bernardino Police chief Jarrod Burguan said two injured victims have been taken to the hospital, and that North Park Elementary students weretransported to Cajon High School. Burguan later corrected that statement, noting that students had been taken to California State University, San Bernardino and that parents should go to Cajon. According to the Los Angeles Times, school officials would confirm parents’ identities and send them on to Cal State to pick up their kids.

Burguan wrote that police believed the suspect was “down” and that there is “no further threat.”

“We believe this to be a murder suicide,” Burguan wrote in a tweet.