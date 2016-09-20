Man who threw ink at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia sent to judicial custody for a day by a Delhi court

New Delhi, September 20: The man, who had allegedly thrown ink at Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia outside the Lieutenant Governor’s office yesterday, was today sent to judicial custody for a day by a Delhi court.

Metropolitan Magistrate Ambika Singh remanded 42-year-old, Brijesh Shukla in judicial custody till Wednesday when he was produced before the court by police and his counsel moved a bail application, reports deccanchronicle.com.

The court also fixed hearing of Shukla’s bail plea for Wednesday in which he has claimed that the allegations against him were “false and fabricated” and he had not created any hurdle for public servant in performing duty.

The application filed through advocate Rajesh Kumar said his client’s custody was no more required as the investigation of police was almost complete and recovery has also been made.

Shukla, a resident of Karawal Nagar in north east Delhi and President of Swaraj Janta Party, told the reporters outside the courtroom that he does not regret throwing ink at Sisodia.

Shukla, who was arrested on Monday for allegedly thrown copious amount of ink at Sisodia, had then said he was angry with the Deputy CM for his Finland tour at a time when the city was grappling with a health crisis.

Shukla has been booked under sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.

Police has also alleged that the accused had manhandled the constable on duty. The complaint against Shukla was filed by C Arvind, the secretary of the Deputy Chief Minister.

Shukla been actively engaged in protests against the AAP government over various issues and has also filed a complaint in court against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AIMIM President Asaduddin Owaisi.