Man with 30 pistols, stengun, live cartridges arrested in Delhi.

New Delhi, April 22: Delhi Police on Saturday has arrested a person with 30 semi-automatic pistols, a carbine ( Sten gun) and five live cartridges, near Nizamuddin Bridge.

Man with 30 semi-automatic pistols, a carbine (Stengun) and 5 live cartridges, apprehended by police near Delhi’s Nizamuddin Bridge pic.twitter.com/i3oXJlk9gU — ANI (@ANI_news) April 22, 2017

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sanjeev Yadav said, “Our Delhi Police Special Cell from Northern range got specific information about the person’s arrival with arms that will be supplied. Yesterday a team raided Nizamuddin in the evening and arrested Rajpal. On investigation, we recovered 30 pistols, one carbine from him which he brought from Burhanpur to supply in Delhi.”

The police are suspecting if these weapons were meant to disturb peace during Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls, slated for April 23.

A FIR has been registered and further investigations are underway. (ANI)