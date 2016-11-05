Management student from Amity University commits suicide in Noida

Noida,Nov5: A student studying  business management course  from Amity University,P Sai Krishna was found to have suicided by  hanging himself in his hostel room.The student was a native of Telangana.The suicide note found was written in Telugu. The student had joined the course 4 months back. The police reports that the student has no previous issues with the university management.

Earlier , a law student, Sushant Rohilla (20), a fourth year student of BA-LLB course in Amity Law School, had  allegedly committed suicide at his residence in south Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar area. He had posted his helplessness over Facebook before he had suicided.

The University had given the staff a clean chit in the Rohilla suicide case .

