Manchester United manager Mourinho believes Neymar worth the money for PSG

Johannesburg [South Africa], August 3: Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho believes that star striker Neymar is worth the monstrous fee Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is set to pay to Barcelona for his services.

Neymar’s agent, Wagner Ribeiro, is in Paris and is reportedly close to reaching the release clause for the footballer of €222 (£198m), which will make the Brazilian striker the world’s most expensive player.

Neymar’s transfer would top Paul Pogba’s the world-record move from Juventus to Manchester United last summer by more than £100m.

“For £200 million I don’t think he is expensive. Neymar is one of the best players in the world, commercially he is very strong and for sure Paris Saint-Germain thought about it,” Sport24 quoted Mourinho as saying.

“So I think the problem is not Neymar. I think the problem is the consequences of Neymar,” he added.

“I think he is expensive in the fact that now you are going to have more players at £100 million, you are going have more players at £80 million and more players at £60 million. I think that’s the problem,” said Mourinho.

Neymar, who joined Barcelona in 2013, has scored 105 goals for Barcelona, guiding them to two league titles, three Copa del Rey and a Champions League crown.

His best goal-scoring season came in 2014-15 when he netted 39 times in helping Barca to the treble under Luis Enrique.

(ANI)